Canoe EIT Income Fund Files Amended & Restated Preliminary Prospectus for Preferred Unit Offering

Canoe EIT Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:EIT.UN) announced today that it has filed and obtained a receipt for an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus in respect of the previously announced potential offering of Cumulative Redeemable Series 1 Preferred Units (the "Series 1 Preferred Units") at a price of $25.00 per Series 1 Preferred Unit (the "Offering"). The Series 1 Preferred Units will be offered to the public through a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank and RBC Capital Markets which also includes BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and Manulife Securities Incorporated. It is currently anticipated that the quarterly cumulative preferential cash distributions on the Series 1 Preferred Units will be between 4.6% and 4.8% per annum.

Canoe Financial LP, the manager of the Fund, believes that successful completion of the Offering will provide the Fund with longer-term fixed rate capital at an attractive all in cost of financing. The additional capital will be used to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities, and is also expected to ensure the sustainability of the Fund by increasing the earning capacity of the Units. The Series 1 Preferred Units are provisionally rated Pfd - 2 (high) by Dominion Bond Rating Service Limited.

The Fund's regular monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit for unitholders of EIT.UN units remains unchanged. The Fund has maintained the $0.10 per unit monthly distribution since August 2009, through varying market conditions.

The Fund's annual voluntary redemption feature for unitholders of EIT.UN units remains unchanged. Once a date has been set for the 2017 annual redemption, the Fund will issue a news release with the details.

An amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus containing important information relating to the Series 1 Preferred Units has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the underwriters listed above. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Series 1 Preferred Units until a receipt for the final short form prospectus has been issued.

The Series 1 Preferred Units have not been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirement of such Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About the Fund

The Fund is one of Canada's largest, diversified closed-end investment funds and is listed on the TSX under the symbol EIT.UN. The Fund is actively managed and invests in a diversified portfolio of income-generating and capital growth-oriented securities listed primarily on the TSX. The Fund is designed to maximize distributions and net asset value for the benefit of its unitholders. The Fund is managed by Robert Taylor, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Canoe Financial LP.

About Canoe Financial LP

Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial LP is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe is one of Canada's fastest-growing independent mutual fund companies and manages approximately $4 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning mutual funds, closed end investment funds and private energy equity products. Canoe has expanded from its Calgary head office to across Canada, including a significant presence in Toronto and offices in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Montreal. To learn more about Canoe Financial LP and its investment products, visit www.canoefinancial.com.

Forward Looking Statement: Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward looking statements which reflect Canoe Financial LP's current expectations regarding future results or events. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. In addition, any statement regarding future performance, strategies, prospects, action or plans is also a forward-looking statement. Market predictions and forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, events, activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to materially differ from expectations discussed in the forward looking statements including, but not limited to, changes in general economic and market conditions and other risk factors. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what Canoe Financial LP believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the current date and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The Fund makes monthly distributions of an amount comprised in whole or in part of return of capital (ROC) of the net asset value per unit. A ROC reduces the amount of your original investment and may result in the return to you of the entire amount of your original investment. ROC that is not reinvested will reduce the net asset value of the Fund, which could reduce the Fund's ability to generate future income. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the information filed about the Fund on www.sedar.com before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical and annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed and past performance may not be repeated.

This communication is not to be construed as a public offering to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such an offer can only be made by way of a prospectus or other applicable offering document and should be read carefully before making any investment. This release is for information purposes only. Investors should consult their Investment Advisor for details and risk factors regarding specific strategies and various investment products.