Canon Joins the Open Invention Network Community

DURHAM, NC--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Canon has joined as a community member. As a global leader in such fields as professional and consumer imaging and printing systems and solutions, and having expanded its medical and industrial equipment businesses, Canon is demonstrating its commitment to open source software as an enabler of innovation across a wide spectrum of industries.

"A key innovator in many technologies, Canon is one of the world's most sophisticated corporations in developing and managing intellectual property," said Keith Bergelt, CEO of OIN. "Canon has further distinguished itself by joining both the LOT Network and OIN. As a large patent holder, Canon has recognized the importance of participating in these complementary defensive patent networks together as part of a comprehensive IP strategy."

"Open source technology, especially Linux, has led to profound increases in capabilities across a number of key industries, while increasing overall product and service efficiency," said Hideki Sanatake, an Executive Officer, Deputy Group Executive of Corporate Intellectual Properties and Legal Headquarters at Canon. "By joining Open Invention Network, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to innovation, and supporting it with patent non-aggression in Linux."

OIN's community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About Canon Inc.

Canon is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business and industrial digital imaging solutions. With approximately $29 billion* in global revenue Canon Inc. ( NYSE : CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2016. Canon is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. For more information about Canon Inc. please visit global.canon.

* U.S. dollar amount is translated from yen at the rate of JPY116=U.S.$1, the approximate exchange rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market as of December 30, 2016, solely for the convenience of the reader.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Red Hat, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 2,300 community members and owns more than 1,200 global patents and applications. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com.