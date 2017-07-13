Canon Makes Available 5D Mark IV with Canon Log Pre-Installed; More Info at B&H Photo

Photography News: For advanced video makers and filmmakers looking for a compact and powerful camera, Canon has just made available its 5D Mark IV DSLR with the Canon Log gamma pre-installed

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Canon 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with Canon Log, a more filmmaker-focused version of the popular 4K-shooting multimedia tool. By pre-installing the Canon Log gamma on this versatile DSLR, shooters will have access to more advanced video recording options and can maximize dynamic range in their footage, bringing it up to about 800%, or 12 stops. Canon Log also helps in post-production by making it easier to dial-in a look during color grading or match footage in a multi-camera shoot. Canon Log is available in every shooting mode including DCI 4K and High Frame Rate.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with Canon Log

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1348564-REG/canon_1483c082_eos_5d_mark_iv.html

As the footage appears very flat to capture this dynamic range, the camera offers a View Assist function to help monitor video during shooting. This uses one of two Look Up Tables, or LUTs, to provide viewers with a more accurate representation of the final product when looking at the rear screen or an external display. The two options include Canon Log 10 to Wide DR and Canon Log 10 to ITU-R BT.709, these convert the footage to the Wide Dynamic Range Gamma or a more conventional Rec. 709 color space, respectively.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/12/11G142620/Images/canon_eos_5d_mark_iv_1274705-1ec026b113de843dba7c72e941dbd29f.jpg

Embedded Video Available: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok8qfgdCDko