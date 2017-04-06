Canon Reveals EF-S 35mm Macro Lens & PowerShot SX730 Digital Camera; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Canon has just announced an EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM Lens with a built-in Macro Lite alongside an updated PowerShot SX730 HS Digital Camera with a 40x optical zoom lens and 180 degrees tilting LCD

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Canon EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM Lens and the PowerShot SX730 HS Digital Camera. Becoming the widest macro lens for Canon's APS-C DSLRs, the 35mm Macro also sports a built-in Macro Lite to help illuminate close-up subjects. The compact SX730 comes with a variety of updated features, including a 180° tilting LCD, that make it a good choice for everyday carry.

Canon EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1332311-REG/canon_2220c002_ef_s_35mm_f_2_8_macro.html

EF-S Mount Lens/APS-C Format

56mm (35mm Equivalent)

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

One Glass-Molded Aspherical Element

STM Stepping AF Motor

Hybrid IS Image Stabilization

Built-In Macro Lite LED

Maximum Magnification: 1:1

Minimum Focus Distance: 5.1"

Rounded Seven-Blade Diaphragm

Canon's first lens for DSLRs with a built-in Macro Lite, this new 35mm f/2.8 will help users capture stunning close-ups with up to 1:1 magnification. Photographers will also appreciate the fast f/2.8 aperture and seven-blade aperture for smooth bokeh, as well as the use of a glass-molded aspheric element to ensure sharp, aberration-free imagery. Other technology packed into this relatively small lens include a lead screw-type STM AF system, full-time manual focus override, and a Hybrid Image Stabilizer to compensate for tilt and vertical movements.

Canon PowerShot SX730 HS Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1332304-REG/canon_1791c001_powershot_sx730_hs_digital.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1332305-REG/canon_1792c001_powershot_sx730_hs_digital.html

20.3MP 1/2.3" CMOS Sensor

DIGIC 6 Image Processor

40x Zoom Lens, 24-960mm (35mm Equiv.)

3.0" 922k-Dot 180° Tilting LCD

Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 60 fps

Intelligent IS Image Stabilization

Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC and Bluetooth

ISO 3200, Up to 5.9 fps Shooting

Zoom Framing Assist

Story Highlights and Self Portrait Mode

Pocket-sized and packing a far-reaching 40x optical zoom lens, the SX730 makes perfect sense as a daily accessory. Available in black or silver, this point-and-shoot will allow users to capture subjects near and far with the 24-960mm equivalent zoom range of the lens. It also ensures sharp photos and Full HD 1080p video by using a 20.3MP 1/2.3" CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 6 Image Processor. Additionally, it is equipped with a 180° tilting LCD that is perfect for selfies and has built-in Wi-Fi with NFC and Bluetooth, allowing for a direct wireless connection to your smart devices while you are out on the town.

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Canon dealer, with the most up-to-date Canon product information, product pricing and promotional offers.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B & H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/5/11G135260/Images/Canon_Dealer-071048fe63359864ad85315f143620f9.jpg