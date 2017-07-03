Canon showcases diverse security solutions at INTERPOL World

Canon, AXIS and Milestone join forces to present innovative imaging technology and analytics solutions for combating security challenges to foster smart and safe cities

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Jul 3, 2017) - Canon announced today that it will showcase the Group's security surveillance portfolio comprising imaging technology, surveillance cameras and video analytics solutions at INTERPOL World 2017, which will be held from 5 to 7 July at the Suntec Exhibition and Convention Centre. The Canon Group companies Canon, Axis and Milestone Systems, will exhibit at booth number 4H24.

"The surveillance and security business presents promising future growth potential for Canon and INTERPOL World is a strategic platform for us to share ideas and collaborate with policy makers, our customers and system integrators to encourage the use of technology and innovation to foster security," said Ms Noriko Gunji, President and CEO, Canon Singapore. "Particularly, we aim to showcase how state-of-the-art video analytics solutions complement cutting-edge optical tools to bring about a robust surveillance system."

The exhibit will demonstrate possible applications for Canon Group's imaging capabilities, network image processing technology and innovative video management software, which can assist government and law enforcement agencies in making more informed decisions and navigating complexities relating to population movement, crowd concentration and threat detection in an open and globally connected world.

The highlights of the Canon exhibition will include:

Intelligent Video Analytics

Visitors will be able to experience how the dynamic combination of innovative surveillance technology and video analytics can produce accurate information to detect abnormalities and better analysis of situations.

a) Queue Analyser

The queue analyser can be applied at security check lines common at airports, immigration checkpoints, public infrastructure such as train stations or taxi queues, or even at restaurants. It enables an accurate assessment of the estimated waiting time and resources required to ease congestion by counting the number of people in a queue. The solution is able to count people in several queue shapes, such as straight line, multi-line and S-shaped queues.

b) Profile Analyser

Well-suited for understanding visitor demographics and featuring practical applications for both security and marketers, the solution analyses the age and gender of multiple people within a set time duration. For privacy protection, the software does not keep records of the visual information.

c) People Counter

Canon will also showcase its People Counter video analysis software capable of accurately counting the number of people in congested situations; in addition to the standard version, this core technology is also compatible with Milestone's platform as a plug-in, with network cameras from other manufacturers, as well as Axis Camera Application Platform (ACAP) to perform edge analytics with Axis's network camera. Due to its wide application, system integrators are also able to utilize the library version for customization.

Sensor Technology for Precision Surveillance

250-megapixel CMOS Sensor

The Canon-developed APS-H-size (approx. 29.2 x 20.2 mm) CMOS sensor incorporating approximately 250 million pixels (19,580 x 12,600 pixels) achieves an ultra-high signal readout speed. It has high application potential in the specialised fields of surveillance, crime prevention or even in commercial industrial use, where ultra-high resolution and clarity are required for precise measurement.

Low Light Surveillance for Threat Detection

ME20F-SH Ultra High-sensitivity Multipurpose camera

The ME20F-SH ultra-high-sensitivity multipurpose camera features a 35 mm full-frame CMOS sensor and minimum subject illuminance of less than 0.0005 lux, offering high versatility as an urban surveillance solution for environments such as airports, harbours, and for law enforcement activities in the night where high visibility surveillance is imperative for communicating accurate information and detecting threats.

Paired with the Canon Drone Solution (PD6E2000-AW-CJ1), the high-sensitivity camera is able to achieve even wider applications for use in such locations as disaster zones to deliver real-time and high quality images from otherwise inaccessible areas. The clarity of the captured images can help authorities to determine the degree of devastation and the type of resources required for deployment.

