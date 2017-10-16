Canon Unveils PowerShot G1 X Mark III with APS-C Sensor; More Info at B&H Photo

Photography News: Canon has given a major boost to its flagship point-and-shoot, the PowerShot G1 X Mark III, by implementing a large 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor with Dual Pixel CMOS AF in the compact body -- a first for the series

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Canon G1X Mark III Digital Camera, the latest flagship for Canon's line of advanced point-and-shoots. This model boasts vastly improved image quality, due to the implementation of a large APS-C format CMOS sensor, a first for the series. This 24.2MP sensor, when combined with the DIGIC 7 processor, provides users with exceptional resolution and clean imagery at sensitivities up to ISO 25600. This is possible using a versatile 24-72mm equivalent f/2.8-5.6 zoom lens, which even features optical image stabilization to limit the effects of camera shake. Another aspect of this camera is speed, with a continuous shooting rate of up to 9 fps and the ability to record Full HD video at up to 60 fps. Also, Dual Pixel CMOS AF ensures fast, reliable focusing for stills and video.

Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1365763-REG/canon_powershot_g1_x_mark.html

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

DIGIC 7 Image Processor

3x Zoom Lens, 24-72mm (35mm Equivalent)

Built-In Electronic Viewfinder

3.0" Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 60 fps

Dual Pixel CMOS AF, Image Stabilizer

ISO 25600, 9 fps Continuous Shooting

Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC, Bluetooth

Dust- and Water-Resistant Construction

The Canon G1X Mark III sports a redesigned body that boasts an integrated electronic viewfinder on the top of the camera for natural viewing and composition. Also, the camera offers a 3.0" vari-angle touchscreen that serves as another method of composing images at odd angles and enables the Touch and Drag AF function when using the EVF. Multiple dials and buttons are present, as well, making it easy to directly control important shooting settings. The body is dust- and moisture-resistant and features integrated Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity for working directly with smart devices.

Alongside the camera is a variety of new accessories to help you get the most out of the system. This includes the LH-DC110 Lens Hood, to help minimize lens flare and ghosting in your images, the PSC-6300 Deluxe Soft Case, for keeping the camera safe in your bag, and the WP-DC56 Waterproof Case, for underwater imaging.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.