CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Thursday is build day for Canstruction® Calgary, the annual event that brings together teams of engineers, designers and architects to create extraordinary structures made out of canned food items.

This year's friendly competition has eight teams creating structures, which are judged locally and exhibited internationally and then de-canstructed, with all food going to the Calgary Food Bank. In its 12 years, Canstruction® Calgary has used 355,909 pounds of food as the building blocks. This year's structures will be on display at Southcentre Mall until Thursday, March 30.

Media Call

Thursday, March 23

11:00 AM Interviews and photo opportunities

Southcentre Mall - Centre Court (100 Anderson Rd SE)

Canstruction® Calgary is the local chapter of Canstruction, a global anti-hunger project founded by the Society for Design Administration, an affiliate organization of the American Institute of Architects. Founded more than ten years ago, the event is now held in more than 50 cities across North America.

To learn more about Canstruction® Calgary or the Calgary Food Bank, visit www.calgaryfoodbank.com

@CalgaryFoodBank

#CanstructionYYC