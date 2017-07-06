Cantabio Announces Publication of Study Results by University of Cambridge researchers in ACS Chemical Neuroscience

High Affinity Binding to Tau Fibrils of Cantabio's Lead Tau Targeting Novel Small Molecule Candidate for Alzheimer's Disease is reported in Peer-Reviewed Publication

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTCQB : CTBO) ("Cantabio" or the "Company"), a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company developing disease modifying therapeutics for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and related neurological disorders, today announced a publication lead authored by Cantabio's CEO Dr Gergely Toth, along with collaborators at the University of Cambridge, in the peer-reviewed journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience.

The article, Detection and Characterization of Small Molecule Interactions with Fibrillar Protein Aggregates using Microscale Thermophoresis, reported on a novel and general methodology for studying small molecule and protein fibril interactions and demonstrated that one of the Company's lead Tau targeting pharmacological chaperone molecules binds to Tau fibrils with high affinity. The manuscript is available online at http://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acschemneuro.7b00228.

Cantabio's CEO, Gergely Toth PhD, MBA, stated, "We are pleased to publish some new data on one of Cantabio's lead Tau targeting small molecule candidates carried out by researchers from the University of Cambridge. This study has established that our pharmacological chaperone targeting the Tau protein, a major target for Alzheimer's drug discovery, has a strong binding affinity to its target, which further demonstrates its suitability as a potential drug candidate, and indicates that it has the potential to be developed into a Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging agent for the diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia."

Prof Franklin Aighbirhio, a co-author of the publication and co-Director of the Wolfson Brian Imaging Centre at the University of Cambridge commented, "We are glad to have reported on a unique biophysics-based methodology to study small molecule and protein fibril interactions which enables unbiased discovery of potential novel PET candidates for protein misfolding diseases in general. The application of the methodology is well demonstrated by the characterization of the high affinity of Cantabio's Tau targeting molecule toward Tau fibrils."

About ACS Chemical Neuroscience

ACS Chemical Neuroscience is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Chemical Society. It publishes high-quality research articles and reviews that showcase chemical, quantitative biological, biophysical and bioengineering approaches to the understanding of the nervous system and to the development of new treatments for neurological disorders.

About Cantabio Pharmaceuticals

Cantabio is focused on bringing novel, first-in-class drug candidates into clinical trials and beyond through the discovery and development of innovative pharmacological chaperone and protein delivery based therapeutics aimed at addressing the root causes of disease, protein misfolding and oxidative stress. Cantabio's programs focus on protein systems implicated in neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, as well as oxidative stress and diseases related to this. The company is currently engaged in advanced pre-clinical trials of its therapeutic candidates and is focused on developing these towards clinical trials. More information is available at www.cantabio.com.