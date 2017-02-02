Cantabio Pharmaceuticals announces Definitive Funding Agreement of up to $600,000 from Yorkville Advisors Global

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTCQB : CTBO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel disease modifying therapies for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other related neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an investment fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global for the sale of up to $600,000 of convertible debentures. Cantabio has closed on the initial tranche of $300,000 and is scheduled to close on an additional $150,000 upon the filing of a registration statement registering for resale the shares of common stock underlying the convertible debentures and an additional $150,000 upon the effectiveness of such registration statement. The conversion of the Yorkville debentures shall be at the lower of $0.3107 or a 7% discount to market, with a floor price of $0.10. Please see our 8-K filing for further details.

Dr Gergely Tóth, CEO of Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., said, "We are very pleased to have Yorkville invest in Cantabio, and we hope to continue to work with them in the future. The invested funds allow us to continue to develop our pharmacological chaperone-based therapeutic approach of tackling neurodegenerative disease at its source by preventing protein misfolding, aggregation and the effects of oxidative stress. We will continue to progress our programs towards clinical trials targeting DJ-1 and Tau proteins for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease with further validation experiments in relevant mammalian disease models."

About Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cantabio is focused on bringing novel, first-in-class drug candidates into clinical trials and beyond through the discovery and development of innovative pharmacological chaperone and protein delivery based therapeutics, focusing on protein systems implicated in neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and oxidative stress. The company is currently engaged in advanced pre-clinical trials of its therapeutic candidates and is focused on developing these towards clinical trials. More information is available at www.cantabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

