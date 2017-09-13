Cantabio Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2017 Silicon Valley Bank Healthcare Capital and Connections Summit in Shanghai

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTCQB : CTBO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel disease modifying therapies for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other related neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that its CEO, Dr Gergely Tóth, will present at the 2017 Silicon Valley Bank Healthcare Capital and Connections Summit in Shanghai, China on September 14, 2017 at 4:15pm, 2nd floor Main Building, Intercontinental Shanghai Rujin. Dr Tóth will present a company update with a summary of the latest research findings from the company's CB101 and CB201 programs targeting the DJ-1 protein for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and will report on the potential application of CB101 candidates in protecting from methylglyoxal activity, as found in type 2 diabetes.

About Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cantabio is focused on bringing novel, first-in-class drug candidates into clinical trials and beyond through the discovery and development of innovative pharmacological chaperone and protein delivery based therapeutics, focusing on protein systems implicated in neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and oxidative stress. The company is currently engaged in advanced pre-clinical trials of its therapeutic candidates. More information is available at www.cantabio.com.

