Cantabio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2nd Annual Neuroscience BioPartnering and Investment Forum at the New York Academy of Sciences in New York

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTCQB : CTBO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel disease modifying therapies for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other related neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the company has been selected to present at the 2nd Annual Neuroscience BioPartnering and Investment Forum on March 27, 2017. The company's CEO, Dr. Gergely Tóth, will give a presentation at 10:45 in Presentation Track A, at the New York Academy of Sciences, 250 Greenwich St, New York.

The company will be presenting information and results from its small molecule pharmacological chaperone programs targeting the Tau protein for Alzheimer's and the DJ-1 protein for Parkinson's, and details of the company's therapeutic approach of tackling the diseases at their source; preventing protein aggregation and the harmful effects of oxidative stress.

About Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cantabio is focused on bringing novel, first-in-class drug candidates into clinical trials and beyond through the discovery and development of innovative pharmacological chaperone and protein delivery based therapeutics. These programs are aimed at tacking the root causes of key neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, by preventing the aggregation of key protein targets and protecting against oxidative stress. The company is currently engaged in advanced pre-clinical trials of its therapeutic candidates and is focused on developing these towards clinical trials. More information is available at www.cantabio.com.

About the 2nd Annual Neuroscience BioPartnering and Investment Forum.

Event will focus on key areas of neurodegenerative diseases and pain management with a mix of specialist panels and company presentations. The event is targeted at buy and sell side analysts from investment banks and funds and partnering executives from pharma. http://www.sachsforum.com/2nbpi-about.html

