Cantabio Pharmaceuticals to Present Results from Its Tau Protein Targeting Therapeutic Program for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease

Cantabio Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel disease modifying therapies for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other related neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Gergely Toth, Cantabio's CEO, will present results of the company's Tau protein targeting small molecule pharmacological chaperone therapeutic program at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease held in Vienna between March 29 - April 2.

Aggregation of the Tau protein is linked to the onset and progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other Tauopathies, a subset of neurodegenerative disorders, including AD and frontotemporal dementias. Tau is one of the most recognized targets for the potential treatment of AD.

The presentations will describe the positive biological activity in cellular and in vivo models of AD of Cantabio's novel Tau protein targeting small molecule drug candidates including:

Significant alleviation of movement deficit in a genetically modified, human Tau over-expressing fly in its motor neurons, an in vivo disease AD model and

Significant reduction of the formation of Tau aggregates in vitro and in Tau over-expressing N2a neublastoma cells.

The data will be presented on:

March 29, 8:00-18:00 CET -- B03.e. Drug Development, Clinical Trials: Aggregation inhibitor; Abstract Number 214

The poster titled, "Novel tau aggregation inhibitor alleviates movement deficits in a fly model of tauopathy"

March 29, 8:00-18:00 CET -- B03.e. Drug Development, Clinical Trials: Aggregation inhibitor; Abstract Number 215

The poster titled, "Tau fibril binding novel small molecule inhibits aggregation of tau in vitro and in N2a cell model"

March 29, 8:00-18:00 CET -- B02.a. Therapeutic Targets, Mechanisms for Treatment: Tau, phosphorylation, truncation; Abstract Number 200

The poster titled, "Identification and characterization of small molecule binding sites of monomeric tau conformational ensembles"

The presentations are co-authored by researchers from the University of Cambridge, (UK), CAESAR Research Center, MPG, (Germany) and the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (Hungary).

Cantabio's CEO, Gergely Toth said: "We are delighted to share our exciting results for the first time on our Tau protein targeting pharmacological chaperone program. The presented results from our in-house and collaborators' work in cellular and in vivo models of Taupathies highlight the great potential of our candidates as a disease modifying therapeutic for Alzheimer's disease, and further validates our approach of tackling the disease at its source by preventing the formation of the toxic aggregates that are considered a root cause of the disease."

About Cantabio

Cantabio is focused on bringing novel, first in class drug candidates into clinical trials and beyond through the discovery and development of innovative pharmacological chaperone and protein delivery based therapeutics, focusing on protein systems implicated in neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and oxidative stress. More information is available at www.cantabio.com.

