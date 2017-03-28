Cantabio Pharmaceuticals to Present Update from Its DJ-1 Protein Targeting Therapeutic Program for the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Cantabio Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( OTCQB : CTBO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel disease modifying therapies for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other related neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Gergely Toth, Cantabio's CEO, will present results of the company's DJ-1 protein targeting small molecule pharmacological chaperone therapeutic program at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease held in Vienna between March 29 - April 2.

Loss of DJ-1 protein function has been linked to the onset of a variety of diseases such as Parkinson's disease (PD), Alzheimer's disease, stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and type II diabetes. The DJ-1 protein is considered to be one of the primary therapeutic targets for Parkinson's disease, as it is genetically linked to the onset of familial Parkinson's disease.

The presentations will describe the positive biological activity in cellular and in vivo model of PD of Cantabio's novel DJ-1 protein targeting small molecule drug candidates including:

Significantly increased life span of Drosophila melanogaster treated with paraquat, an in vivo oxidative stress model;

Reduced neuroblastoma cell toxicity and dopaminergic neuronal loss mediated by paraquat treatment or alpha-synuclein (A53T) over-expression;

Rescued rotenone-treated neuronal differentiated mesenchymal stem cells from toxicity.

The data will be presented on:

March 31, 8:00-18:00 CET -- C03.b. Drug Development, Clinical Trials: Vitamins, antioxidants, neuroprotective compounds: abstract number 268; the poster titled, "Identification of a novel DJ-1 targeting small molecule with protective activity in primary neurons and in Drosophila melanogaster from oxidative stress and alpha-synuclein induced toxicity."

April 2, 10:30-10:45 CET -- Symposium 52 - Alpha-synuclein - Pathological mechanisms: the oral presentation titled, "Monomeric alpha-synuclein interacts through its N-terminal with DJ-1 protein oxidized at Cys106: implications for of alpha-synuclein aggregation inhibition by DJ-1."

April 1, 8:00-18:00 CET -- C01.b. Disease Mechanisms, Pathophysiology: LRKK2, parkin, PINK1, DJ-1: abstract number 139; the poster titled, "Oxidation of DJ-1 protein at Cys106 promotes its aggregation into beta-sheeted oligomers and fibrillar thioflavin-t positive aggregates."

The presentations are co-authored by researchers from Purdue University (USA), Novalix SAS (France), University of Antioquia (Colombia), and the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

Cantabio's CEO, Gergely Toth said: "We are thrilled to share further results on our DJ-1 protein targeting pharmacological chaperone program, as well as exciting findings in regards to DJ-1 loss of function relevant to Parkinson's disease onset and progression. These results from our in-house and collaborators' work further advance the development of our DJ-1 targeting therapeutic candidates as a disease modifying therapeutic for PD, and further validate our approach of tackling the disease at its source by preventing the formation of the toxic aggregates and oxidative stress that have been shown to be among the root causes of PD and other neurodegenerative diseases."

About Cantabio

Cantabio is focused on bringing novel, first in class drug candidates into clinical trials and beyond through the discovery and development of innovative pharmacological chaperone and protein delivery based therapeutics, focusing on protein systems implicated in neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and oxidative stress. More information is available at www.cantabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.