Canvas Partners with AppDirect to Streamline Digital Services for Businesses

Popular Global Mobile Workflow Platform integrates with AppDirect to arm companies with cutting-edge digital transformation tools

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Canvas, the mobile platform that automates how work is done, and AppDirect, the leader in cloud service commerce, have partnered to bring award-winning, time-saving and sales-improving solutions to businesses of every size. Initially leveraging AppDirect's global network of telecom service providers, Canvas will bring its award-winning App to the vast global SMB market.

Canvas users report immediate 20 percent increase in productivity and 50 percent state they use Canvas to get real-time visibility of data to keep track of critical business information





An AppDirect survey recently found 70 percent of U.S. SMBs are more likely to buy software from their telecom company if they could pay for all services on one bill





Thousands of organizations in over 70 countries, both private business and those from the public sector, have turned to Canvas to empower workforces in a mobile-first world. Used by teams large and small alike, the Canvas App simplifies the way they collect, share and learn from data across organizations. Canvas is proven to transform outdated workflow that holds business back and substantially improve customer engagement. Many of Canvas customers report saving hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, accelerating their cash flow and avoiding fines through better compliance with health and safety regulations.

Paul Arnautoff, Director of ISV Business Development at AppDirect commented, "Canvas is one of the most successful mobile productivity services, getting right to the heart of business improvement. As we continue expanding our ecosystem, Canvas' global appeal fits with our distribution model and has already gained significant traction on the AppDirect platform."

AppDirect is at the forefront of the rapidly evolving market for cloud services delivery, serving millions of users through its cloud commerce platform. Its award-winning technology enables service providers, value-added resellers (VARs) and independent software vendors (ISVs) to sell their own and third-party cloud services to their business customers. With AppDirect, software vendors such as Canvas can integrate once and make their software available across multiple sales channels worldwide.

"AppDirect amplifies Canvas' presence on a global scale and streamlines the purchase process for businesses," stated Andrew Cantle, EVP of Strategic Partnerships at Canvas. "We are seeing a worldwide surge of demand for Canvas, and we expect that our alliance with AppDirect will help us generate a substantial new line of business."

About Canvas

Canvas is a mobile platform that makes it simple for business to automate how work is done, replacing outdated processes and expensive paperwork. The Canvas App works on smartphones and tablets, helping companies to easily collect information, share it instantly with others and gain real-time insight of their business operations. Canvas can be easily customized by any type of business to empower their workforce, unleashing the value in data across the organization to help them connect better with colleagues and engage more effectively with customers.

Canvas is trusted by thousands of firms throughout 70 countries, automating millions of workplace activities, making it one of the fastest growing mobile platforms in the world. To learn more, visit www.gocanvas.com

To see more of the Canvas 2016 survey, visit https://www.gocanvas.com/content/blog/post/Why-Mobile-Makes-Sense-2016-Customer-Survey-Results-Infographic

About AppDirect

AppDirect is the cloud service commerce leader, making software and products accessible to businesses globally. The AppDirect cloud service commerce platform unites providers, developers, and business consumers into a single ecosystem for buying, selling and managing cloud services, ultimately helping businesses gain access to the services they need to thrive. AppDirect-powered marketplaces, billing and distribution, and reselling services help providers -- including Comcast, ADP, Zendesk, Deutsche Telekom and others -- connect more than 30 million businesses to solutions from Microsoft, Google, GoDaddy, and more. AppDirect is headquartered in San Francisco with 13 global offices.

