CanWel Building Materials Announces Quarterly Dividend

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. ("CanWel" or "the Company") (TSX:CWX) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, for the 22nd consecutive quarter, which will be paid on October 13, 2017, to shareholders of record on September 29, 2017.

About CanWel

Founded in 1989, CanWel is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CWX and is Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. CanWel operates multiple treating plant and planing facilities in Canada and the United States, and operates distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada and near San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. CanWel distributes a wide range of building materials, lumber and renovation products. In addition, through its CanWel Fibre division, CanWel operates a vertically integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel owns approximately 136,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic Crown licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants and a specialty saw mill.

(1) Please refer to our Q2 2017 MD&A and Financial Statements for further information. Our Q2 2017 Financial Statements filings are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

(2) In the discussion, reference is made to EBITDA, which represents earnings from continuing operations before interest, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, goodwill impairment loss and share-based compensation. This is not a generally accepted earnings measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore the measure as calculated by the Company may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA is presented as we believe it is a useful indicator of a Company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because we interpret trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS refer to "Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)".

(3) In the discussion, reference is made to Adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA as defined above, before certain one-time or unusual items. This is not a generally accepted earnings measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS, The measure as calculated by the Company may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as we believe it is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements from its regular business, before non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation from EBITDA to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS refer to "Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)".

(4) Not including non-recurring items and before accounting for "Other Comprehensive Income"; please refer to our Q2 2017 Financial Statements for further information.