CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Financing and Exercise in Full of Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $40.25 Million

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. ("CanWel" or the "Company") (TSX:CWX) announced today that it has closed its bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 6,598,470 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") (including Shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted by the Company to the Underwriters (as hereinafter defined)) at a price of $6.10 per Share for total gross proceeds of $40,250,667.00. The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P., and including National Bank Financial Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used initially to fund a reduction of the Company's revolving credit facility, which is expected to be drawn in the future to fund potential acquisitions, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Specifically, the Company is evaluating additional acquisitions of U.S. and Canadian pressure-treated wood operations and expects to announce any acquisitions in due course once definitive agreements are reached.

Founded in 1989, CanWel is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CWX and is Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. CanWel operates multiple treating plant and planing facilities in Canada and the United States, and operates distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada and near San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. CanWel distributes a wide range of building materials, lumber and renovation products. In addition, through its Jemi Fibre division, CanWel operates a vertically-integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel owns approximately 136,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic Crown licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants and a specialty saw mill.

