CanWel Building Materials to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results March 7, 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) -

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. ("CanWel" or "the Company") (TSX:CWX) is pleased to announce that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2016, after market hours on March 7, 2017.

The Company will host an analyst call on the same day at 5:00 pm ET. Amar Doman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and James Code, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the period ended December 31, 2016.

To access the call, please dial 1-888-230-5495 or 1-913-312-0384. A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 pm ET on March 7, 2017, until 11:59 pm ET, March 21, 2017. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, followed by passcode 9698697.

About CanWel Building Materials

Founded in 1989, CanWel is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CWX and is Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. CanWel operates multiple treating plant and planing facilities in Canada and the United States, and operates distribution centres coast to coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada and near San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. CanWel distributes a wide range of building materials, lumber and renovation products. In addition, through its Jemi Fibre division, CanWel operates a vertically-integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel owns approximately 136,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic Crown licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants.