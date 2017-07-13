CanWel Building Materials Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call Notification

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) -

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. ("CanWel" or "the Company") (TSX:CWX) is pleased to announce that it will report its second quarter 2017 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2017, after market hours on July 27, 2017.

The Company will host an analyst call on the same day at 5:00 pm ET. Amar Doman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and James Code, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the period ended June 30, 2017.

To access the call, please dial 1-888-820-9416 or 1-913-312-0958. A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 pm ET on July 27, 2017, until 11:59 pm ET, August 10, 2017. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, followed by passcode 6432597.

About CanWel

Founded in 1989, CanWel is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CWX and is Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. CanWel operates multiple treating plant and planning facilities in Canada and the United States, and operates distribution centres coast to coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada and near San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. CanWel distributes a wide range of building materials, lumber and renovation products. In addition, through its CanWel Fibre division, CanWel operates a vertically-integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel owns approximately 136,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic Crown licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities, two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants, and one specialty saw mill.