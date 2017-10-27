CanWel Building Materials Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call Notification

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 27, 2017) -

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. ("CanWel" or "the Company") (TSX:CWX) is pleased to announce that it will report its third quarter 2017 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2017, after market hours on November 9, 2017.

The Company will host an analyst call on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 10:00 am ET. Amar Doman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and James Code, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the period ended September 30, 2017.

To access the call, please dial 1-800-441-0022 or 1-719-325-2428. A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 pm ET on November 10, 2017, until 11:59 pm ET, November 24, 2017. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, followed by passcode 1709551.

About CanWel Building Materials

Founded in 1989, CanWel is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CWX and is Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. CanWel operates: multiple treating plant and planing facilities in Canada and the United States;, distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada; in the United States near San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and in 14 locations in the State of Hawaii through its wholly owned Honsador Building Products Group. CanWel distributes a wide range of building materials, lumber, renovation and electrical products. In addition, through its CanWel Fibre division, CanWel operates a vertically integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel owns approximately 136,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic Crown licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants and a specialty saw mill.