CanWel Building Materials to Issue First Quarter 2017 Financial Results May 9, 2017

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. ("CanWel" or "the Company") (TSX:CWX) is pleased to announce that it will report its first quarter 2017 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2017, after market hours on May 9, 2017.

About CanWel

Founded in 1989, CanWel is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CWX and is Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. CanWel operates multiple treating plant and planing facilities in Canada and the United States, and operates distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada and near San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. CanWel distributes a wide range of building materials, lumber and renovation products. In addition, through its Jemi Fibre division, CanWel operates a vertically-integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel owns approximately 136,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic Crown licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants and a specialty saw mill.