Capable contractors sought to potentially create an oyster bed at the Tred Avon River

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on April 6 released a sources sought notice to help it identify capable contractors interested in creating an oyster bed at the Tred Avon River in Talbot County, Maryland.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to the sources sought notice, plans to issue a competitive, firm fixed-price contract in accordance with FAR 14, Seal Bidding. It may ask only certified small businesses to respond, depending on the information it receives as a result of this sources sought notice. The Government must ensure there is adequate competition among the potential pool of responsible contractors, including those in the 8(a) Business Development Program, and/or those certified as a HUBZone, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), or Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB).

Interested and capable contractors must be able to mechanically create the oyster bars to allow for placement to occur close to the bottom. Placement will be with mixed shell or rock, obtained and delivered to the Tred Avon River near the barge. The contractor who receives this contract must supply the shell or rock, and to identify the source in the response to the sources sought notice. The contractor who receives this contract also must place the material into designated sites and construct the bed to identified designs with heights approximately 6 to 9 feet mean lower low water. Some of the material may have to be mounded.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers anticipates the contract award to be valued at between $1 million and $5 million, and that the contractor who receives the contract will complete the project within 120 days.

The North American Industry Classification System code for this procurement is 237990, which has a small business size standard of $36.5 Million.

Small Businesses are reminded under FAR 52.219-14, Limitations on Subcontracting that they must perform at least 15 percent of the cost of the contract, not including the cost of materials, with its own employees for general construction-type procurements. Should the acquisition be set-aside for the 8(a) program, 8(a) firms are reminded they need to have a bona-fide office in the geographical area of consideration where the work is to be performed, as determined by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Interested and capable contractors must submit by no later than 10 a.m. EST on April 21, 2017 the following information:

Firm's name, address, point of contact, phone number, e-mail address, DUNS number, and Cage Code

Firm's interest in bidding on the solicitation when it is issued

Firm's capability to perform the magnitude and complexity, which must be supported by evidence of at least two similar completed projects over the preceding five years. For each, include brief description of the project, customer name, timeliness of performance, customer satisfaction, and dollar value of the project.

Firm's business size and applicable set-aside classification, if any

Firm's joint ventures (existing), including Mentor Protégés and teaming arrangements, if applicable

Firm's bonding capability (construction bonding level per contract and aggregate construction bonding level, both expressed in dollars) via letter from bonding company

Submit all responses to Brian Richardson at Brian.Richardson2@usace.army.mil.

The contractor who receives this contract also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

