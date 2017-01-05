LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Capcom, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games today announced the release of the original 8-bit Mega Man® games to iOS and Android devices.

These lovingly-crafted adaptations will remind long-time fans and introduce newcomers to what made the Blue Bomber such a popular and iconic character. Each game has been optimized for the mobile devices with adjustments to game speed. Each game will be available separately for $1.99.

The Games Releasing Include:

Mega Man® Mobile - The evil Dr. Wily must be stopped in this classic action platformer, the original Mega Man!

- The evil Dr. Wily must be stopped in this classic action platformer, the original Mega Man! Mega Man® 2 Mobile - Dr. Wily resurfaces to threaten the world again! Only Mega Man can stand in his way.

- Dr. Wily resurfaces to threaten the world again! Only Mega Man can stand in his way. Mega Man® 3 Mobile - Fight berserk robots on uncharted planets. Mega Man must set a course for space to resolve this mysterious crisis.

- Fight berserk robots on uncharted planets. Mega Man must set a course for space to resolve this mysterious crisis. Mega Man® 4 Mobile - A year has passed since Mega Man's battle in space. A new enemy appears -- Dr. Cossack.

- A year has passed since Mega Man's battle in space. A new enemy appears -- Dr. Cossack. Mega Man® 5 Mobile - Manic robots cause chaos in the city. How is Proto Man involved? Only Mega Man can find out!

- Manic robots cause chaos in the city. How is Proto Man involved? Only Mega Man can find out! Mega Man® 6 Mobile - The Global Robot Alliance is formed, but this newfound peace is threatened by a new foe -- the enigmatic Mr. X!

iOS Links:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mega-man-mobile/id1149684511?mt=8

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mega-man-2-mobile/id1171577661?mt=8

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mega-man-3-mobile/id1170971115?mt=8

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mega-man-4-mobile/id1170985923?mt=8

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mega-man-5-mobile/id1174205762?mt=8

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mega-man-6-mobile/id1174207746?mt=8

ANDROID Links:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.capcom.rockman1en

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.capcom.rockman2en

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.capcom.rockman3en

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.capcom.rockman4en

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.capcom.rockman5en

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.capcom.rockman6en

Please visit our press page at www.press.capcom.com.

For additional information, please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/megaman

http://www.us.capcommobile.com/mega-man

About CAPCOM Mobile

Capcom Mobile is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capcom Co., Ltd. Our company is dedicated to bringing the amazing characters, stories and experiences of Capcom to a new generation of mobile players everywhere. With one eye on the latest technology and another on Capcom¹s proud legacy we¹re looking to forge the next chapter in Capcom¹s incredible history. Capcom Mobile maintains operations in Los Angeles, Toronto, Tokyo, and Osaka, Japan.

Capcom was founded in 1983, and is responsible for some of the most celebrated franchises in gaming including Resident Evil®, Street Fighter®, Monster Hunter®, Ace Attorney®, Mega Man® and Devil May Cry®.

Capcom, Ace Attorney, Resident Evil, Mega Man, Monster Hunter and Devil May Cry are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd., in the U.S. or other countries. Street Fighter is a registered trademark of Capcom U.S.A., Inc.