Capha Pharmaceuticals Not Proceeding With Acquisition of AgriForest Bio-Technologies Ltd.

SOURCE: Capha Pharmaceuticals Inc.
July 05, 2017 13:06 ET
WEST KELOWNA, BC--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Capha Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Capha" and/or the "Company") has terminated the Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Patel Holdings Ltd. previously announced on June 7, 2017. The Company has decided not to proceed with the acquisition of AgriForest Bio-Technologies Ltd. from Patel Holdings Ltd. as a result of due diligence carried out by the Company pursuant to the LOI.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James R. Brown"
James R. Brown
Chairman & CEO
For further information please contact James R. Brown 778-754-3000
