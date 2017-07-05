Capha Pharmaceuticals Not Proceeding With Acquisition of AgriForest Bio-Technologies Ltd.

WEST KELOWNA, BC--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Capha Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Capha" and/or the "Company") has terminated the Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Patel Holdings Ltd. previously announced on June 7, 2017. The Company has decided not to proceed with the acquisition of AgriForest Bio-Technologies Ltd. from Patel Holdings Ltd. as a result of due diligence carried out by the Company pursuant to the LOI.

