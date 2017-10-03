Capital Art (CAPA) Selects Image Protect (IMTL) to Monitor its Distinguished Collection of Iconic Celebrity Imagery

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Image Protect Inc. ( OTC : IMTL) (imageprotect.com), the global leader in end-to-end copyright software, is proud to announce a partnership with Las Vegas-based Capital Art ( OTC : CAPA). Capital Art, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of iconic photographic images for the art, editorial, and commercial markets. It sells and distributes classic and contemporary limited edition photographic images and reproductions with a focus on iconic celebrity imagery.

Image Protect is set to begin immediate monitoring of the Capital Art collection for online copyright infringement.

"The Capital Art Collection, with its focus on iconic imagery, is a world-renowned artistic offering. In this celebrity-driven marketplace, we're proud to work with Capital Art and help defend against the growing epidemic of unauthorized use of images across the Internet," said Jonathan Thomas, COO of Image Protect, Inc.

Last year, Google received just over 75 million takedown requests related to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) in the month of March alone. That represented a new record for such requests, as content owners sought to keep pirate websites out of search results related to leaked album downloads, movies, and other media.

The rate at which such requests have grown over time is truly staggering. At present, Google is asked to remove an average of 100k 'Pirate Links' per hour in any given 24-hour period.

About Capital Art

Founded in 2004, Capital Art, Inc. acquires and manages photographic images. The Company markets and distributes images for the art, editorial and commercial markets. Capital Art also sells limited editions of its photographs through the company owned gallery and through third party galleries, art consultants and interior decorators.

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision

