Capital Caring Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Mid-Atlantic's Largest Nonprofit Hospice & Palliative Care Provider Commemorates Four Decades of Simply Improving Care

FALLS CHURCH, VA--(Marketwired - April 14, 2017) - Capital Caring, the mid-Atlantic's largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider, today celebrates the 40th anniversary of its founding. Four decades ago, community volunteers in Arlington County understood people living with advanced illness have specific medical needs that can no longer be effectively addressed by their doctors and founded one of the country's first hospice care organizations. Over the past 40 years, Capital Caring has cared for nearly 110,000 individuals and families and is a nationally recognized healthcare leader with nearly 1,800 staff and volunteers throughout a 17,000-square-mile service area that includes Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC.

"We take great pride in delivering innovative, transformative, and holistic advanced illness care and support to the 1,300 moms, dads, and kids who entrust us to simply improve their care every day," said President and CEO Malene Davis. "Our doctors, nurses, social workers, counselors, and volunteers work with each person to address what matters most and to provide care that fits their lives and allows them to enjoy precious time with their loved ones."

Capital Caring Mission: To Simply Improve Care

Capital Caring's mission to simply improve care -- born out of a desire to improve the hospice and palliative care industry and to enhance the standard of hospice care nationwide -- drives all they do. By creating unique, holistic approaches that complement each individual's needs, Capital Caring cares for each person regardless of his or her medical condition.

"Capital Caring approaches each individual's care with a goal to reduce pain and anxiety and to ensure every person is comfortable and able to spend time focusing on what matters most," added Davis. "While a majority of the care we provide is wherever each person calls 'home,' we know that some people require additional support and now provide nearly 60 inpatient beds throughout four facilities in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, that allow us to offer round-the-clock acute care when needed. Our TeleCaring program provides an extra layer of support to patients and families via daily proactive phone calls to check in on patient and caregiver comfort, which allows us to address individual needs, even when our clinical teams are not in the home."

LIV ON Benefit Concert/Hospice Comes to Washington

To celebrate its 40th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of Hospice Comes to Washington, Capital Caring will host a special benefit concert with Grammy Award-winner Olivia Newton-John, Grammy nominee Beth Nielsen Chapman, and SOCAN Award-winner Amy Sky on May 1 at the Ronald Reagan Building in downtown Washington, DC. The concert will feature songs from the artists' newly recorded album, LIV ON (livonmusic.com), an 11-song collection that seeks to empower individuals who are facing a time of challenge with lyrics of hope and compassion.

Tickets for the May 1 LIV ON concert can be purchased at www.capitalcaring.org/livontickets or by calling 703-531-2386.

ABOUT CAPITAL CARING

For 40 years, Capital Caring's mission has been to simply improve care for those facing life-limiting illness through direct support of patients and their families, public education, and advocacy. Since its founding by committed volunteers in Northern Virginia, Capital Caring has provided hospice, palliative care, and counseling to nearly 110,000 individuals and their families. Nearly 750 employees and 1,000 volunteers provide these services to almost 1,300 moms, dads, and kids every day in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. As one of the nation's oldest and largest non-profit providers of hospice and palliative care, Capital Caring supports all those who need care, regardless of their ability to pay, and is proud to provide nearly $3 million in charitable care to families in need annually.