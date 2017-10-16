Capital Link hosts Exclusive Podcast Interview with Mr. Jonathan Mcilroy, President of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Capital Link hosts an exclusive podcast interview with Mr. Jonathan Mcilroy, President of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. ( NYSE : ANW) ("Aegean" or the "Company"). The interview will be aired on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 on the Capital Link Shipping Podcast Series.

The discussion will cover the following topics:

Structure and dynamics of the marine fuels sector

Current trends and sector outlook

Regulatory developments and market challenges

The interaction among physical supply, bunker trading and extension of credit

Aegean's positioning and new strategy looking ahead

TO ACCESS THE PODCAST

Please visit: podcasts.capitallink.com

The podcast is also accessible on iTunes and Google Play by visiting the "Capital Link Shipping Podcast" channel:

About Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. is an international marine fuel logistics company that markets and physically supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to ships in port and at sea. The Company procures product from various sources (such as refineries, oil producers, and traders) and resells it to a diverse group of customers across all major commercial shipping sectors and leading cruise lines. Currently, Aegean has a global presence in 30 markets and a team of professionals ready to serve its customers wherever they are around the globe.

For additional information please visit: www.ampni.com

About Capital Link Shipping Podcast

The Capital Link Shipping Podcast Series features weekly interviews with C-level executives from major Shipping companies; presentations and panel discussions from our various Shipping Forums; and webinars featuring numerous maritime companies and industry participants.

The Podcast series will provide a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets. In addition, it will also include topics of critical relevance to the industry.

To subscribe and receive up-to-date notifications on our Podcast series, please subscribe at no cost to our channel at: podcasts.capitallink.com.

ORGANIZER -- CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs.

In addition, Capital Link organizes twelve investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and China, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.