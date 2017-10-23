Capital Link hosts Exclusive Video Interview with Mr. Polys Hajioannou, Chairman & CEO of Safe Bulkers, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Hosted by Capital Link Shipping Podcast Series and available on the Capital Link YouTube Channel, Mr. Polys Hajioannou, Chairman & CEO of Safe Bulkers, Inc. ( NYSE : SB) was interviewed by Mr. Lambros Papaeconomou, US Correspondent at Lloyd's List.

The interview covered the following topics:

Current trends and outlook in the Dry Buk Sector

Trends in fleet supply & demand - Impact on freight rates

Freight Rates & Asset Values

Regulatory developments and effects on shipping

The new Panama Canal & Dry Bulk Shipping

Safe Bulkers' positioning and strategy looking ahead

TO ACCESS THE VIDEO INTERVIEW

Please visit Capital Link's:

The podcast is also accessible on iTunes and Google Play by visiting the "Capital Link Shipping Podcast" channel:

To read the Lloyd's List article on the interview, please visit: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL112000/Polys-Hajioannou-and-the-art-of-running-a-shipping-company

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world's largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company's common stock, series B preferred stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols "SB", "SB.PR.B", "SB.PR.C", and "SB.PR.D", respectively.

For additional information please visit: www.safebulkers.com

About Capital Link Shipping Podcast

The Capital Link Shipping Podcast Series features weekly interviews with C-level executives from major Shipping companies; presentations and panel discussions from our various Shipping Forums; and webinars featuring numerous maritime companies and industry participants.

The Podcast series will provide a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets. In addition, it will also include topics of critical relevance to the industry.

To subscribe and receive up-to-date notifications on our Podcast series, please subscribe at no cost to our channel at: podcasts.capitallink.com.

About Capital Link YouTube Channel

The Capital Link YouTube Channel features all presentation and panel discussion replays and individual speaker interviews from our Forums as well as interviews with C-level executives on a regular basis.

To subscribe and receive notifications on our YouTube channel, please subscribe at no cost to our channel at: www.youtube.com/c/CapitalLinkInc.

ORGANIZER - CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs.

In addition, Capital Link organizes twelve investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and China, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.