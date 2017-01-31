Capital Power announces date for release of fourth quarter and year-ended 2016 financial results and analyst conference call

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its fourth quarter and year-ended 2016 results before markets open on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST) to discuss its fourth quarter operating and financial results.

Analyst conference call (dial-in numbers):

(604) 638-5340 (Vancouver)

(403) 351-0324 (Calgary)

(416) 915-3239 (Toronto)

(514) 375-0364 (Montreal)

(800) 319-4610 (toll-free from Canada and USA)

Webcast

Interested parties may also access the live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns more than 3,200 megawatts of power generation capacity at 18 facilities across North America. More than 700 megawatts of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta and Kansas.