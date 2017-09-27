Capital Power announces date for release of third quarter 2017 financial results and analyst conference call

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - September 27, 2017) - Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its third quarter 2017 results before the markets open on October 25, 2017. Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) to discuss its third quarter operating and financial results.

Analyst Conference Call (dial-in numbers):

(604) 638-5340 (Vancouver)

(403) 351-0324 (Calgary)

(416) 915-3239 (Toronto)

(514) 375-0364 (Montreal)

(800) 319-4610 (toll-free from Canada and USA)

Analyst Conference Call Webcast

Interested parties may also access the live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 24 facilities and is pursuing contracted generation capacity throughout North America.