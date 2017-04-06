Capital Power announces dates for release of first quarter 2017 financial results and annual meeting of shareholders

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its first quarter 2017 results before the markets open on May 1, 2017. Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss its first quarter operating and financial results.

Analyst Conference Call (dial-in numbers):

(604) 638-5340 (Vancouver)

(403) 351-0324 (Calgary)

(416) 915-3239 (Toronto)

(514) 375-0364 (Montreal)

(800) 319-4610 (toll-free from Canada and USA)

Analyst Conference Call Webcast

Interested parties may also access the live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call.

2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Company will also be hosting its annual meeting of shareholders at 1:00 p.m. (MDT) on April 28, 2017 at the EPCOR Tower, 8th floor, 10423 101 Street in Edmonton.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns more than 3,200 megawatts of power generation capacity at 18 facilities across North America. More than 700 megawatts of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta and Kansas.