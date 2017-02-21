Capital Power announces two Board appointments

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Donald Lowry, Chairman of the Board for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointments of Katharine Stevenson and Keith Trent to the Company's Board of Directors effective April 3rd.

Ms. Stevenson is currently a Board member for the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Chair of Corporate Governance Committee and member, Management Resources and Compensation Committee), CAE (Past Chair, Audit Committee and member, Audit and Governance committees), and OpenText (member, Audit Committee). Before becoming a professional director, Ms. Stevenson spent many years managing corporate treasury and capital markets functions. She graduated from Harvard University magna cum laude and holds the professional designation ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Mr. Trent is currently a Board member for Forsite Development (Chair), TRC Companies, Inc. and AWP Inc. In the past, Mr. Trent also served as Co-Chair of The Keystone Energy Board. His legal and engineering background and the many years he spent in senior executive positions for Duke Energy have given him valuable electric industry experience on the regulated and unregulated sides.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Kate and Keith", said Donald Lowry. "They bring a wealth of industry knowledge and financial acumen and we look forward to their contribution to Capital Power's Board. Strong business performance is enabled by highly skilled and proven directors and the addition of Kate and Keith will help us continue to build a high performance company."

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns more than 3,200 megawatts of power generation capacity at 18 facilities across North America. More than 700 megawatts of owned generation capacity are in advanced development in Alberta and under construction in Kansas.