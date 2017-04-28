Capital Power declares dividends for its Common and Preference shares

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power) declared a dividend of $0.39 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending June 30, 2017. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2017.

The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date Series 1 CPX.PR.A $0.19125 June 19, 2017 June 30, 2017 Series 3 CPX.PR.C $0.2875 June 19, 2017 June 30, 2017 Series 5 CPX.PR.E $0.28125 June 19, 2017 June 30, 2017 Series 7 CPX.PR.G $0.375 June 19, 2017 June 30, 2017

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100 per cent eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 3,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 20 facilities across North America. More than 700 megawatts of owned generation capacity are in advanced development in Alberta and under construction in Kansas.