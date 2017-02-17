Capital Power declares dividends for its Common and Preference shares

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power) declared a dividend of $0.39 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending March 31, 2017. The dividend is payable on April 28, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2017.

The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date Series 1 CPX.PR.A $0.19125 March 20, 2017 March 31, 2017 Series 3 CPX.PR.C $0.2875 March 20, 2017 March 31, 2017 Series 5 CPX.PR.E $0.28125 March 20, 2017 March 31, 2017 Series 7 CPX.PR.G $0.375 March 20, 2017 March 31, 2017

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100 per cent eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns more than 3,200 megawatts of power generation capacity at 18 facilities across North America. More than 700 megawatts of owned generation capacity are in advanced development in Alberta and under construction in Kansas.