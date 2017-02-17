Capital Power declares dividends for its Common and Preference shares

SOURCE: Capital Power Corporation
February 17, 2017 16:00 ET
EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power) declared a dividend of $0.39 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending March 31, 2017. The dividend is payable on April 28, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2017.
The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:
The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100 per cent eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.
About Capital PowerCapital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns more than 3,200 megawatts of power generation capacity at 18 facilities across North America. More than 700 megawatts of owned generation capacity are in advanced development in Alberta and under construction in Kansas.
For more information, please contact: Media inquiries:Michael Sheehan (780) 392-5222 Investor inquiries:Randy Mah (780) 392-5305 (866) 896-4636 (toll-free)
For more information, please contact: Media inquiries:Michael Sheehan (780) 392-5222 Investor inquiries:Randy Mah (780) 392-5305 (866) 896-4636 (toll-free)
See all RSS Newsfeeds