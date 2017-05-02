Capital Power reports voting results from the 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

SOURCE: Capital Power Corporation
May 02, 2017 09:00 ET
EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - The annual meeting of shareholders (annual meeting) for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power or the Company) was held on April 28, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. Each of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated March 6, 2017 and available on the Company's website at: www.capitalpower.com/AGM.
The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the annual meeting was 62,073,458 representing 64.26% of the Company's Common Shares that were issued and outstanding as of the record date of the annual meeting.
The voting results for each matter presented at the annual meeting are provided below:
About Capital PowerCapital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 3,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 20 facilities across North America. More than 700 megawatts of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta and Kansas.
For more information, please contact:Media RelationsMichael Sheehan(780) 392-5222msheehan@capitalpower.comInvestor RelationsRandy Mah (780) 392-5305 or (866) 896-4636 (toll-free) investor@capitalpower.com
