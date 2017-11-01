Capital Power to host annual investor day event

SOURCE: Capital Power Corporation
November 01, 2017 09:00 ET
EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will be hosting its ninth annual Investor Day event in Toronto. At the event, members of the executive leadership team will provide updates on its business, outlook, and its corporate priorities and financial targets for 2018.
Details of the event:
Institutional investors and analysts that are interested in attending can register in advance by contacting Debra Heintz at (780) 392-5009 or by email at rsvp@capitalpower.com.
A live and archived audio webcast of the event with supporting slides will be available on the company's website at www.capitalpower.com.
About Capital Power
Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 24 facilities and is pursuing contracted generation capacity throughout North America.
For more information, please contact:Media Relations: Michael Sheehan (780) 392-5222 msheehan@capitalpower.comInvestor Relations:Randy Mah (780) 392-5305 or (866) 896-4636 (toll-free) investor@capitalpower.com
