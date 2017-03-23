Capital Ship Management Corp. Demonstrates Commitment to a Sustainable Maritime Industry with MRV Assessment from LRQA

Capital Ship Management becomes the first LRQA client worldwide to have MRV Monitoring Plan assessed

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Capital Ship Management Corp. completed the first accredited assessment of their MRV monitoring plan for the vessel M/T 'Alkiviadis' on March 7 2017. The assessment was performed by the world's leading provider of professional assurance services, LRQA, which is a member of the Lloyd's Register group (LR).

The assessment was conducted in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2015/757 (monitoring, reporting and verification of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) from shipping activities), also known as MRV Regulation. The MRV Regulation came into force on 1st July 2015 and is a significant feature of the European Union's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It was announced on 1st March 2017 that LRQA was among the first group of verification bodies to receive accreditation against ISO 14065, permitting the global delivery of assessment and verification services related to the MRV Regulation. The assessment of Capital Ship Management Corp. vessel M/T 'Alkiviadis' was undertaken by the LRQA Piraeus office.

Evangelos Marinakis, Chairman of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. said: "Once again, this achievement reflects our company's strategy and commitment to be proactive in moving towards a sustainable maritime industry."

LRQA's Dr. Kirikos Faraklas said: "This initiative shows the commitment of Capital Ship Management Corp. to being one of the leading pioneers in environmental and energy efficiency matters."

Notes to Editors

About Capital Ship Management Corp.

Capital Ship Management Corp. (a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.) is a distinguished oceangoing vessel operator, offering comprehensive services in every aspect of ship management, currently operating a fleet of 57 vessels with a total dwt of 6.06 million tons approx. The fleet under management includes the vessels of Nasdaq-listed Capital Product Partners L.P.

About LRQA

LRQA is a member of the Lloyd's Register group. LRQA is a leading independent provider of professional assurance services including assessment, certification, validation, verification and training across a broad spectrum of standards, schemes and business improvement services to include customised training and assurance programmes.

About Lloyd's Register

Lloyd's Register (LR) is a global engineering, technical and business services organisation wholly owned by the Lloyd's Register Foundation, a UK charity dedicated to research and education in science and engineering. Founded in 1760 as a marine classification society, LR now operates across many industry sectors, with some 8,000 employees in 78 countries.

LR has a long-standing reputation for integrity, impartiality and technical excellence. Its compliance, risk and technical consultancy services give clients confidence that their assets and businesses are safe, sustainable and dependable. Through our global technology centres and research network, LR is at the forefront of understanding the application of new science and technology to future-proof our clients' businesses. Lloyd's Register and variants of it are trading names of Lloyd's Register Group Limited, its subsidiaries and affiliates