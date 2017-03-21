Capital Ship Management Corp. is Awarded the "Best Vessel Operator - Europe" Sea Transport Award 2017

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Capital Ship Management Corp. was awarded the "Best Vessel Operator - Europe " Sea Transport Award 2017 by UK publication "Transport News" and AI Global Media Ltd.

Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, Chairman of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. commented: "We are honored to receive this award which testifies to the safe, environmentally responsible and commercially successful transportation of our clients' cargoes around the world."

About Capital Ship Management Corp.

Capital Ship Management Corp. (a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.) is a distinguished oceangoing vessel operator, offering comprehensive services in every aspect of ship management, currently operating a fleet of 57 vessels with a total dwt of 6.06 million tons approx. The fleet under management includes the vessels of Nasdaq-listed Capital Product Partners L.P.

www.capitalship.gr

For more information regarding the awards please see http://www.transportnews-intl.com/2017-sea-transport-awards