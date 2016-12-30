CapitalOne Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Securities of Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 30, 2016) - CapitalOne Asset Management Ltd. (the "Acquiror") announces that on December 30, 2016 it acquired ownership and control of 2,500,000 units of the Issuer (the "Units") at a price of $0.09 per Unit as part of a private placement of Units (the "Transaction") by Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd (the "Issuer"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share (the "Common Shares") and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Issuer. In addition, PowerOne Capital Markets Limited, a joint actor of the Acquiror (the "Joint Actor"), acquired 574,200 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") in connection with the Transaction. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Issuer at $0.07 for a period of two years following the Closing Date.

The Common Shares represent approximately 5.62% of the outstanding common shares of the Issuer post-Transaction (or approximately 11.71% on a partially diluted basis, ie. assuming the exercise of all Warrants owned by the Acquiror and all Broker Warrants owned by the Joint Actor), increasing from 0% immediately before the Transaction.

The Acquiror paid total consideration of $225,000. The Transaction did not occur through the facilities of any stock exchange. The Acquiror and the Joint Actor acquired the securities for investment purposes, and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease beneficial ownership, control or direction over these securities or other securities of the Issuer, whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise. Neither the Acquiror nor the Joint Actor have any plans or future intentions in respect of the matters set forth on the list in Item 5 of Form 62-103F1.

To obtain a copy of the report filed pursuant to applicable securities regulations in connection with the foregoing, please contact: