CAPREIT Announces February 2017 Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today its January 2017 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.10417 per Unit (or $1.25 on an annualized basis). The February distribution will be payable on March 15, 2017 to Unitholders of record on February 28, 2017.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

