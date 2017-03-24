CAPREIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2017 Results & Conference Call and 2016 Annual Unitholders Meeting

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 after the market closes on:

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

A conference call hosted by Thomas Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer and the CAPREIT management team will be held on:

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 10.00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local / International: (416) 340-2216

North American Toll Free: (866) 225-0198

A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available an hour and a half prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are local / international (905) 694-9451 or North American toll free (800) 408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 7427654#. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, June 10, 2017. The call and accompanying slides will also be archived on the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net.

ANNUAL UNITHOLDERS MEETING

CAPREIT will hold its 2016 Annual Meeting of Unitholders on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 4.30 pm ET. The meeting will be held at the One King West Hotel, 1 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1A1.