Capriza Achieves Highest Possible Rating for Customer Feedback in New Report by Independent Research Firm

Enterprise Mobility Leader Scores a Five/Five in Customer Feedback Criteria in Low-code Mobile Development Platforms Evaluation

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Capriza, a leader in enterprise mobility for business applications, today announced that the Capriza Platform received a five out of five for Customer Feedback in the recently released "The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms, Q1 2017 -- The 11 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up."

The report highlights the need among enterprises for low-code mobile solutions. From the report: "Completely satisfying corporate demand for mobile apps is a challenge for many application development and delivery (AD&D) leaders. Experienced mobile developers are hard to find, design agencies' talent is expensive, and offshore sourcing makes delivering quality at high speed difficult. Mobile low-code development platforms address this by changing the nature of the work that mobile developers do through prescription of action and abstraction from detail."

Long-term success with enterprise mobility goes beyond rapid creation of apps. Being able to deploy, support, manage and evolve mobile apps is critical for cost of ownership as well continuous iteration and innovation. Capriza also received five out of five scores in the Deployment Options and Versioning, Deployment and App Store Support criteria.

Capriza accelerates digital transformation through mobility. With a unique approach that mobilizes existing business applications without coding, APIs, new infrastructure, or upgrades, Capriza transforms complex back office workflows into simple, personal, task-based micro apps on any mobile device. By empowering line-of-business as well as central IT professionals to rapidly deliver mobile enterprise apps without coding, Capriza makes it possible to modernize and extend legacy application investments through mobility.

Specific to Capriza, the report notes "The strength of Capriza WorkSimple is a particular workload: It's perfect when a mobile low-code developer wants to aggregate data from one or many systems and extend it to mobile devices." Relative to customer feedback, the report states "Customer references note that the product is very simple to learn, and they like that it quickly allows them to fully leverage existing systems of record in the mobile channel."

"Forward-looking organizations are rapidly shifting to a mobile-first mentality to extend the value of their existing systems, deliver better customer experiences, and to improve operational efficiencies," said Simon Berman, Vice President, Product Marketing, Capriza. "The problem is that traditional development is a 'road to nowhere' when it comes to tackling the massive backlog of requests for enterprise mobile apps. In our opinion, this landmark report from Forrester is great validation of this newer class of platforms designed to transform the process for delivering new mobile apps."

About Capriza

Capriza mobile-enables your core applications to make it easy to do business inside and outside your organization. Capriza's enterprise mobility platform empowers IT and business units to mobile-enable critical business workflows in a matter of days without any coding, APIs or integration. Capriza disrupts the speed and economics of the enterprise mobility journey by extending the capabilities of existing applications from SAP, Oracle, Salesforce as well as custom-built solutions in a simple and useable way, onto any smartphone or tablet. Founded in 2011 by former executives of Mercury Interactive, Capriza is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, CRV, Tenaya Capital, Harmony Partners, Allen & Company, Entre Capital and Vintage Investment.

