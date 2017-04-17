Capriza Achieves Level One PCI Compliance Certification

Enterprise Mobility Leader Affirms Its Commitment To Mobile Security With Top Industry Certification

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Capriza, a leader in enterprise mobility for business applications, today announced that it has achieved Level One Compliance with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS). PCI DSS is the worldwide policy standard for providing security and privacy for accepting, storing, processing and transmitting payment card information, including cardholder data. This new certification complements Capriza's commitment to security, including the company's existing ISO 27001 certification for handling credit card data.

Enterprises around the globe rely on Capriza's enterprise mobility platform to rapidly mobilize vital workflows while ensuring an engaging mobile experience for employees. By obtaining certification for Level One Compliance with the PCI DSS, organizations can provide their customers, partners and employees with simplified and user-centric mobile solutions which adhere to the PCI DSS requirements.

"As consumer preference and trust for making purchases on mobile devices continues to increase each year, forward-looking organizations see an opportunity to use mobility to streamline financial transactions while ensuring the highest levels of security," said Ronnen Armon, Chief Development & Operations Officer & Co-Founder, Capriza. "Achieving Level One PCI Compliance is an important milestone in our enterprise mobility strategy and demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that mobile payment data is exchanged securely."

The PCI Data Security Standard was created by the five major credit card networks and helps minimize the risk of credit card fraud, hacking and other security exposures. Companies that store, process or transmit cardholder data are required to validate their compliance with the requirements of PCI DSS.

To learn more about the various security standards and compliance certifications that Capriza supports and maintains, visit Capriza's website: https://www.capriza.com/product/secure-scalable/

