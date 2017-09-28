Capriza Wins Field Service 2017 Technology Award

Enterprise Mobility Leader Among Top Three Vendors Honored For Most Effective Technology Deployment to Increase Service Levels

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Capriza, a leader in enterprise mobility for business applications, today announced it was named a winner in the category of most effective technology deployment to increase service levels for the Field Service 2017 Technology Awards. This accolade was voted upon by the Field Service Advisory Board and keynote speaker faculty members. Capriza was awarded for its ability to mobile-enable field service organizations across a wide variety of use cases from customer activation (DirecTV) to servicing heavy machinery (Titan Machinery).

Titan Machinery is one of the largest owners and operators of a network of full-service agriculture and construction equipment dealerships. To increase operational efficiencies and revenue, Titan turned to Capriza to digitally transform processes by mobile-enabling time sheets and parts management workflows, connecting field technicians to its JD Edwards ERP system. For its field technicians team, mobile micro apps eliminated the need for admins to enter data into JD Edwards, ensuring more timely and accurate invoicing for service work and faster time to cash. In addition, field technicians can now use the Parts Locator micro app to quickly determine whether needed parts for repairs are available and at what store they are located, both accelerating mean time to repair and improving technician productivity. With Capriza, Titan has already saved its field technicians over 5,700 hours a year in clerical tasks.

"Extending our back office with Capriza has helped transform the way our field technicians operate," said Rick Keller, Director of Business Applications for Titan Machinery. "The Tech Timeclock and Parts Locator apps we created on the Capriza platform have already been game changers. Because we've mobilized these key workflows, we've been able to ensure more timely and accurate invoicing and achieve faster service times for our field technicians team."

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our approach to bringing back office applications to field teams through mobile micro apps," said Lance Walter, ‎CMO at Capriza. "Field service teams are the backbone of the business for many different industries. By using the Capriza platform to mobile-enable these teams, field service organizations can increase service levels, accelerate time to cash, reduce costs, ensure better utilization and improve customer satisfaction. We see digital transformation through mobility as a huge opportunity for field services teams."

Founded to recognize the outstanding technologies and solutions that enable service optimization, the Field Service Conference is a respected gathering place for over 500 senior-level service executives learning and developing their company as well as their careers. Capriza was honored on September 27 during the Field Service Fall 2017 Awards Ceremony Luncheon at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort, Florida.

To learn more about Capriza and start your enterprise mobility journey, please visit https://www.capriza.com/try-designer/.

About Capriza

Capriza mobile-enables your core applications to make it easy to do business inside and outside your organization. Capriza's enterprise mobility platform empowers IT and business units to mobile-enable critical business workflows in a matter of days without any coding, APIs or integration. Capriza disrupts the speed and economics of the enterprise mobility journey by extending the capabilities of existing applications from SAP, Oracle, Salesforce as well as custom-built solutions in a simple and useable way, onto any smartphone or tablet. Founded in 2011 by former executives of Mercury Interactive, Capriza is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, CRV, Tenaya Capital, Harmony Partners, Allen & Company, Entre Capital and Vintage Investment.

