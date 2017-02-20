Capsa Elevates Performance in Healthcare with New Identity and New Technology at HIMSS17

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - An all-new Capsa Healthcare comes to HIMSS17 in Orlando with a new company identity and an evolution of its flagship mobile computing cart. Capsa Healthcare represents the complete integration of the former Capsa Solutions and Rubbermaid Healthcare. As a single organization, Capsa Healthcare is led by a united commitment to elevate the performance of healthcare, every day.

Capsa's new brand identity at HIMSS17 builds on the company's 50+ years of leadership in mobile computing, wall-mounted workstations, telemedicine, and medication management and storage solutions.

Capsa Healthcare also is using HIMSS17 to unveil its newest point-of-care workstation, the M38e mobile computing cart. The M38e is an evolution of the flagship M38, which became the most proven mobile computing cart since launching in 2009 with over 100,000 units installed worldwide. The M38e improves on the original with enhanced ergonomics, improved ease-of-use, and expanded storage flexibility.

Highlights of the M38e include:

18% smaller overall profile to glide through tight healthcare settings

25% longer battery runtime for longer uptime performance

Over 20% larger hardware storage area for simple technology management

Over 10% larger work space with slide-out surface to add 60% more area

Greatly expanded storage options and configuration flexibility

"Capsa Healthcare is more than a new name, it's the true melding of two point-of-care equipment leaders," says Andrew Sherrill, Chief Executive Officer. "By combining the best of Capsa Solutions and the proven history of Rubbermaid Healthcare, we are truly stronger and more capable as one organization to partner with our customers to improve healthcare performance. We understand healthcare continually evolves, which is why we invest in product development, technology innovation, and support to ensure we are the logical choice for products that elevate the performance of healthcare delivery at the point-of-care. This is an exciting day for us, and healthcare as a whole."

See a short Capsa Healthcare introduction video: https://vimeo.com/199883665.

About Capsa Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering innovative healthcare products. With 50+ years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a unique ability to meet the demands of diverse healthcare environments; combined product lines include medication carts, medical carts, computer carts, and pharmacy automation solutions. Headquartered in Portland, OR, Capsa Healthcare has 400 employees, with management and manufacturing facilities in Columbus, OH, Huntersville, NC and Chicago, IL, plus distribution partners in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.capsahealthcare.com or call 800-437-6633.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/17/11G130656/Images/M38e-b49ebd80581aa0278955462298dfcef4.jpg