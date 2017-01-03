Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Announces Appointment of David Eva as Chief Executive Officer and Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 3, 2017) - Capstone Infrastructure Corporation ("Capstone" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CSE.PR.A) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Eva as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2017.

Mr. Eva brings over a decade of experience in the power industry and is well positioned to lead the business as Capstone re-focuses as a pure-play Independent Power Producer in Canada. Mr. Eva has held progressively senior roles in the industry, most recently as Senior Vice President of Development with Capstone and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Power Corp., a subsidiary of the Corporation. Mr. Eva is a member in good standing with Professional Engineers Ontario and the CFA Institute.

Paul Malan, Senior Partner of iCON Infrastructure LLP, has stepped down as Executive Chair of Capstone. Mr. Malan will remain as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

ABOUT CAPSTONE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

Capstone owns Capstone Power Corp. (100% ownership), which owns, operates and develops thermal and renewable power generation facilities in Canada with a total installed capacity of net 505 megawatts, and Capstone also has a shareholding in Värmevärden (33.3% ownership), a district heating business in Sweden. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

