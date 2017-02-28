Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2016 Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (TSX:CSE.PR.A) (the "Corporation") today reported audited results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016. The Corporation's 2016 Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited consolidated financial statements are available at www.capstoneinfrastructure.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Review

Quarter ended

Dec 31 Year ended

Dec 31 In millions of Canadian dollars 2016 2015 Variance

(%) 2016 2015 Variance

(%) Revenue 40.1 32.8 22 % 172.9 118.0 47 % Expenses 15.3 16.5 (7 )% 92.1 59.4 55 % Net income4 21.6 21.3 1 % (15.5 ) 26.2 (159 )% Adjusted EBITDA1, 2, 4 31.4 30.3 4 % 125.9 115.3 9 % AFFO1, 3, 4 5.2 1.9 174 % 23.5 11.2 110 %

1 "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Funds from Operations" are non-GAAP financial measures and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). As a result, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Definitions of each measure are provided on page 6 of Management's Discussion and Analysis with reconciliation to IFRS measures provided on page 7. 2 Adjusted EBITDA for investments in subsidiaries with non-controlling interests are included at Capstone's proportionate ownership interest. 3 For businesses that are not wholly owned, the cash generated by the business is only available to Capstone through periodic dividends. For these businesses, AFFO is equal to distributions received. 4 Results include continuing operations and discontinued operations for all periods.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

Capstone had an eventful 2016, repositioning itself as a pure play independent power producer. This was marked by significant changes to the senior management team, along with the sale of Bristol Water and taking steps that ultimately led to a binding agreement to sell Capstone's investment in Värmevärden. Capstone successfully completed four wind facilities, on time and on budget, adding 37 MW net installed capacity to the power portfolio. The legal process with the OEFC was concluded with Capstone receiving retroactive payment for amounts owing. In addition, Capstone completed several financings during the year which supported the ongoing development of the power portfolio.

Fiscal 2016 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.6 million, or 9%, higher in 2016. The power segment was the main driver behind these results which were attributable to the net OEFC proceeds awarded for retroactive payments to Cardinal and the Ontario hydro facilities, contributions from four new wind facilities, the full year impact of two facilities built partway through 2015 as well as favourable hydrology conditions. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) was $12.3 million, or 110%, higher in 2016. The increase was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA and lower corporate interest paid resulting from the settlement of the convertible debentures and corporate credit facility on April 29, 2016, partially offset by higher debt service payments at the power segment for new debt at Cardinal and CPC, as well as lower dividends from Bristol Water.

Excluding discontinued operations, and large one-time items in 2016 for: a) costs related to the iCON Infrastructure Partners III, L.P. ("ICON III") acquisition and related staff costs, and b) the net OEFC proceeds awarded to Cardinal and the Ontario hydro facilities, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $19.4 million, or 34%, higher in 2016. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) from continuing operations excluding one-time items was $10.3 million, or 322%, higher in 2016. The strong results demonstrate the year-on-year growth of Capstone's power segment and improved hydrology, wind and solar resource across the portfolio.

Consolidated revenue for the year increased by $54.9 million, or 47%, due to higher power segment revenue primarily due to the net OEFC proceeds awarded for retroactive payments to Cardinal and the Ontario hydro facilities, contributions from new wind facilities and higher production from more favourable resource conditions from the hydro facilities. This was partially offset by lower revenue at Whitecourt due to lower merchant power rates in Alberta.

Total expenses increased by $32.7 million, or 55%, primarily due to higher power segment operating expenses due to a one time increase in fuel expenses directly related to contractual obligations from the OEFC settlement, expenses from new wind facilities, higher non-recurring staff costs associated with the iCON III acquisition and higher corporate development costs also related to the iCON III acquisition.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

During the fourth quarter of 2016, revenue increased by $7.3 million, or 22%, due to higher power segment revenue, primarily because of contributions from the new wind facilities. Expenses decreased by $1.2 million, or 7%, primarily due to lower costs related to the strategic review conducted in 2015 and lower staff costs, partially offset by higher power segment operating expenses mainly due to the new wind facilities and professional fees. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased by $1.1 million, or 4%, reflecting the factors noted above. Fourth quarter AFFO increased by $3.3 million, or 174%, related to Adjusted EBITDA factors and lower corporate interest paid due to the settlement of the convertible debentures and corporate credit facility on April 29, 2016.

Financial Position

As at December 31, 2016, the Corporation had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $62.2 million, including $56.0 million at the power segment which is accessible to Capstone through distributions and $6.2 million in total cash and cash equivalents available for general corporate purposes.

Subsequent Events

Whitecourt Bioenergy Producer Program

On February 8, 2017, Whitecourt, Capstone's biomass facility, was notified that the Government of Alberta approved its application to the Bioenergy Producer Program ("BPP"). Whitecourt expects to receive grants of up to $4.8 million for contributing to Alberta's bioenergy production capacity over the 18 month program, ending September 30, 2017.

Värmevärden Sale

On February 21, 2017, Capstone announced that, alongside its co-shareholder Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 2 ("MEIF 2"), it has agreed to sell 100% of the Värmevärden group ("Värmevärden). Capstone expects to receive approximately $140 million in net proceeds for its 33.3% indirect interest in Värmevärden. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be used to eliminate the remaining outstanding balance of the promissory note issued by Capstone to Irving Infrastructure Corp. on April 29, 2016.

Sechelt Creek Facility Electricity Purchase Agreement Extension

On February 28, 2017, Capstone's electricity purchase agreement for the Sechelt Creek facility with BC Hydro was extended from its original expiry on an interim basis. The interim arrangement, and any new or amended electricity purchase agreement that may be entered, is expected to provide a lower price for electricity supplied than was paid under the expiring contract and would generate lower revenues than in 2016.

Dividend Declarations

The Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend on the Corporation's Cumulative Five-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (the "Preferred Shares") of $0.2044 per Preferred Share to be paid on or about April 28, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2017. The dividend on the Preferred Shares covers the period from January 31, 2017 to April 29, 2017.

The dividends paid by the Corporation on its Preferred Shares are designated "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

