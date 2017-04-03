Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Announces Management and Director Changes

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Capstone Infrastructure Corporation ("Capstone") (TSX:CSE.PR.A) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Kennedy to the position of Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2017.

Mr. Kennedy has been with Capstone since its inception in 2011, most recently as Vice President, Finance and as Chief Financial Officer of Capstone Power Corp., Capstone's power subsidiary. Prior to joining Capstone, he was the Vice President of Finance with Capstone's predecessor, Macquarie Power and Infrastructure Corporation, and also held progressively senior roles at Ernst & Young, where he specialized in public company financial reporting. Mr. Kennedy is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and is a member of both CPA Ontario and the American Institute of CPAs in Illinois.

Michael Smerdon, Capstone's outgoing Chief Financial Officer, will assume the title of Chief Executive Officer of iCON Infrastructure Canada Inc. ("iCON Canada"), a subsidiary of iCON Infrastructure LLP, the UK-based investment advisory business that led the acquisition of Capstone in 2016. In this new role, also effective April 1, 2017, Mr. Smerdon will lead the activities of iCON Canada, with responsibility for driving investments and growth across Canada and the US. He will remain on Capstone's Board of Directors.

ABOUT CAPSTONE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

Capstone's mission is to provide investors with an attractive total return from responsibly managed long-term investments in power generation in North America. The Corporation's strategy is to develop, acquire and manage a portfolio of high quality power businesses that operate in a contractually-defined environment and generate stable cash flow. Capstone currently owns, operates and develops thermal and renewable power generation facilities in North America with a total installed capacity of net 505 megawatts. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

NOTICE TO READERS

Certain of the statements contained within this document are forward-looking and reflect management's expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance and business of the Corporation based on information currently available to the Corporation. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements use forward-looking words, such as "anticipate", "continue", "could", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "believe" or other similar words.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements within this document are based on information currently available and what the Corporation currently believes are reasonable assumptions. The forward-looking statements within this document reflect current expectations of the Corporation as at the date of this document and speak only as at the date of this document. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This document is not an offer or invitation for the subscription or purchase of or a recommendation of securities. It does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any investors. Before making an investment in the Corporation, an investor or prospective investor should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to their particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances and consult an investment adviser if necessary.