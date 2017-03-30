Capstone Technologies Group to Begin Mfg of Equip. for Multi-Million USD Fasten Group Contract

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - CAPSTONE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. ( OTC PINK : CBLY), through its subsidiary, PPB Engineering and Systems Design, Inc., has announced that it is prepared to begin production on its $7.8 Million equipment contract with Fasten Group, a subsidiary of Jiangsu Fasten Co. LTD (000890.SZ), who is in a joint venture with Seaspire Advisors, LLC for this transaction. This is the first phase of PPB and Fasten Group's ongoing business partnership whose projected value exceeds $50 Million.

The technologically advanced PPB machines will give Fasten Group the ability to produce fiber optic preforms, which will then be processed into fiber optic cable to fulfill the ever increasing demand for fiber in the Asian market.

Capstone CEO, Clinton Stokes, III, stated, "We are excited about getting Capstone's production facility up and running to complete this all important first contract with Fasten Group that will validate the PPB technology as one of the best in the world. We are confident that this will be a long and profitable arrangement which will secure the reputation of both companies as leading producers of fiber optic cable."

Capstone CTO, Wesley Poff, added, "Our engineering team is highly energized to complete the work required to assist Fasten to complete their factory buildout and prepare for the immediate installation and quality control testing of the PPB equipment in China. We are confident that this will be a great collaboration and will yield significant, ongoing growth for both Fasten Group and PPB."

The PPB-Fasten contract provides Capstone Technologies Group with the potential for significant, ongoing revenue and profit growth. Additionally, it provides Capstone's PPB business unit with the opportunity to install its state-of-the-art technology in a high-demand market to further demonstrate the quality and reliability of the PPB fiber optic equipment.

ABOUT CAPSTONE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP

Capstone Technologies Group is perfectly affixed at the Top of a growing list of visionary technology companies -- those destined to change the world in which we live by taking up the challenge of turning the USA into a manufacturing giant once again. We believe in the strength and ingenuity of the American people who are dedicated to bring the best of cutting edge technologies to market -- right here where the modern manufacturing industry was born. We will build upon the foundation of America's manufacturing visionaries to continually deliver the leading edge products today's global consumers demand.

Capstone is focused on helping to develop companies that have distinguished themselves as innovators in their fields and that are looking for investment and leadership to realize their vision. We combine finance and logistics support with outside the box thinking to develop succinct and streamlined paths to prosperity.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward looking statements and or observations which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues as well as any payment of dividends on our stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties include but not limited to information as contained within the Company's most current quarterly reports, annual reports, and or other such filings as may be accessed through the OTCBB website. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new product lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs. Additional product offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the variables as associated with the general business channel we are operating in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time including risks as associated with our product and recent FDA pronouncements.