Capstone Technologies Group, Inc Ready to Ride the Growth Wave of the Global Optical Fiber Preform Industry

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - CAPSTONE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. ( OTC PINK : CBLY), has announced that it is ready to make a move on entering the rapidly expanding market need for Fiber Optic Preforms, through its subsidiary, American Fiber Optics Group, Inc. (AFO) with the new 20 million km optical fiber production facility being created for AFO that will be located in Roanoke, VA.

"With large-scale deployment of gigabit network, global demand for optical fiber and cable grows significantly. Staying at the peak of the pyramid of the optical fibre and cable industry, the optical fibre preform industry witnesses rapid development, with global demand reaching 10,017 tons in 2015, up 21.6% from a year ago, and expected to attain 21,000 tons in 2020."1 The demand in 2015 for 10,017 tons of optical fibre preforms translates to 370 million km of optical fiber. To put this into context, Capstone's entry with its 20 million km optical fiber production facility represents only 5.4% of the market demand and 25% of the expected annual growth. With the advent of Fiber Optics growth driven by the demand for cellphones capable of moving from 4G to 5G, more video and TV downloads, the market is seeing unprecedented expansion. Capstone Technologies Group is in the perfect position to address this need, as our ability to move forward and adapt quickly to changing market demands could not be more apropos for the Fiber Optics Industry.

Capstone COO, Kenneth Mayeaux, is quoted as saying, "Capstone Technology Group was founded on the concept that businesses that go to market with well-founded solutions to acquire existing opportunities will have great success. We will do this by bringing State-of-the-Art Technology to an industry demanding quality and quantity that is showing a tremendous growth curve. We have identified that Technology and are now expanding our team of highly skilled engineers and technicians to build Phase 1 of our production facility that is scheduled to come online in the Summer of 2018, ramping up to a 20 million km annual capacity. Our goal is to provide the best Fiber Optics products available in the market place, partner with Market Leaders and to ride the crest of the Demand Curve."

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. principals have been following and studying the Optical Fiber marketplace for several years now and have seen a steady and unrelenting need for more and more high quality products. It is with that understanding that it founded its subsidiary, American Fiber Optics Group, Inc. The company is now poised to bring its technology to the USA and to the rest of the world at its new production facility to satisfy the Fiber Optics industry growth in the next decade and beyond.

ABOUT CAPSTONE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP

Capstone Technologies Group is perfectly affixed as the Top Structure of a growing list of visionary technology companies, destined to change the world in which we live by taking up the challenge of making the USA the manufacturing giant it once enjoyed. We believe in the strength and ingenuity of the American manufacturing market and the people that are dedicated to bring the best of new technologies to the marketplace, right here in the place where the manufacturing industry was born. We will take the existing foundation and history of American greatness and integrate that with advances in technology, to bring to worldwide consumers those leading edge products they demand.

Capstone is focused on forward looking entities that have distinguished themselves as leaders in their fields and are looking for investment and leadership to move their vision to fruition. We can bring forth the financial, logistical and outside the box thinking to develop a succinct and streamlined path to market.

