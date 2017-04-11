Capstone Technologies Group Subsidiary Receives LOI From Industry Giant Which Brings New Synergistic Opportunities to the Group

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - CAPSTONE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. ( OTC PINK : CBLY), through its subsidiary PPB Engineering and Systems Design, Inc., has announced that it has received another Letter of Intent from one of China's "Top 10 Most Competitive Optical Fiber Cable Corporations" with a market cap of $1.12 billion USD who is also one of the largest producers of optical fiber and power optic cable for the telecommunications industry in China to purchase approximately $9 million of equipment.

In order to meet the increase in demand, PPB will be required to increase its production lines and expand its equipment production capability, which will be beneficial to Capstone's other Optical Fiber business, American Fiber Optics Group, Inc. (AFO). Along with the increased revenues coming from PPB from the sales of its Preform equipment, it will allow PPB to use a portion of that equipment production increase to vault AFO's growth plan by as much as 50% in the near term. To satisfy increased market demand, this could add another 2.5 million km to the 2018 to 2019 output of AFO bringing that total to around 7.5 million km that year. The combined annual revenue stream from PPB and AFO into Capstone could be boosted by $19 million with $9 million in equipment sales and $10 million in preforms sales beginning in the summer of 2018.

Capstone CTO, Wesley Poff, stated, "Capstone's vision of investing in world class preform manufacturing technology is falling into place. By capitalizing on the economies of scale in PPB's preform equipment production operation and AFO's preform, fiber and fiber optic cable business, we can expand at a much faster rate, allowing Capstone to grow its business faster and optimize the ability to serve the Fiber Optics marketplace."

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is garnering a huge amount of interest in its combined Fiber Optics companies, both in the preform equipment side of the business and every aspect of its fiber optics product lines. The future is bright for Capstone as company executives continue to meet with industry leaders who are anxious to locate a new partner by which they will be able to grow their businesses and capitalize on the healthy market demand in the Fiber Optics marketplace. Capstone is in the right place at the right time to experience sustained and rapid growth.

